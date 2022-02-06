Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.11% of Build Acquisition worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGSX opened at $9.75 on Friday. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

