Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of BellRing Brands worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

BRBR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $910.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

