Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 363.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 56.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Shares of MOH opened at $298.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

