Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

