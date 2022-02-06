Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

