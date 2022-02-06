Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

