Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,699 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.