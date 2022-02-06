Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

