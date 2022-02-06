Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 165,247 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

