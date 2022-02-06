Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.