Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,033 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

