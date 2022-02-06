Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,058 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,058 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ChampionX worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.