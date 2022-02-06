Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 386,233 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE:GE opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

