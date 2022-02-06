Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.13% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,504,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXII stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

