Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $53,083,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth $28,424,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $21,325,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Magnite has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

