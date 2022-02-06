Maker (MKR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81.21 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $81.21 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,229.71 or 0.05369866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00110366 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

