MakiSwap (MAKI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $130,588.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

