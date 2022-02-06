Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

