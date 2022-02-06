Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

