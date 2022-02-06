Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

