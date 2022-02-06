Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up approximately 3.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of BC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

