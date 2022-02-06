Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000. Freshpet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 243.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.