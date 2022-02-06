Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

