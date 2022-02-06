Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for 3.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magnite worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.89 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

