Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 479,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,991,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

