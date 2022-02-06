Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

