Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Funko comprises 3.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Funko worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,457. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

