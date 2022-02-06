Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.