Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Safe Bulkers worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

