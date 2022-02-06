Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. SunOpta comprises 1.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of SunOpta worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 14.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in SunOpta by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $538.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

