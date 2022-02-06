Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Increases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of StoneX Group worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

