Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Stagwell comprises approximately 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STGW. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,731,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $329,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.28 on Friday. Stagwell Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

