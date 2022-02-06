Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises 2.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $300,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $436,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,196 shares of company stock worth $3,275,149. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

