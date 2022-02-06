Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 454.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DMC Global by 17.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 18.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BOOM. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BOOM opened at $37.35 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of 415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

