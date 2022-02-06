Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. RumbleON makes up approximately 2.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $540.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

