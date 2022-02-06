Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases 21,000 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter makes up 2.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of ShotSpotter worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of -254.73, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

