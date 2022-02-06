Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers makes up 1.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.98%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

