Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 102,700 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of American Outdoor Brands worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

