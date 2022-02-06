Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 178,800 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the period. Purple Innovation accounts for approximately 1.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Purple Innovation worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.12 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a P/E ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

