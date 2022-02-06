Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 19,406 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Company comprises about 2.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of Noodles & Company worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 108,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $397.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

