Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 84,400 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

