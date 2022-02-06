Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

