Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,425,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $24,434,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYRN opened at $11.15 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

