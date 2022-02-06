Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 996,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Destination XL Group makes up 2.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $199,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,057. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

