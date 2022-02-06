Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
