Manchester City Fan Token Price Hits $10.16 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.16 or 0.00024408 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

