Mango Markets Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

