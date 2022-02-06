Manna One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Manna has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a market cap of $1.02 million and $9.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,242.39 or 0.99220077 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,264,215 coins and its circulating supply is 661,286,039 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

