MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $621,724.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07161172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.58 or 0.99806160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

