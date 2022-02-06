Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 505.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Marathon Digital worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

